Australia romped home to an innings and 123 runs win in the fifth and final Ashes Test to complete a comprehensive 4-0 series rout over England in Sydney on Monday. It was yet another occasion where the Kangaroos outclassed their beleaguered opponents following the victories in Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth. The fourth Test was drawn in Melbourne. Steve Smith was the star of the series with 687 runs flowing out of his willow. The bowlers too chipped in well with each of them taking more than 20 wickets. England, meanwhile, will have a lot of introspection to do so that they can remove the scars of the Test series and perform better in the upcoming ODI and T20 series. (Source: Reuters)