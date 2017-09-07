Australia escape series defeat against Bangladesh

After losing the first match in Dhaka, Australia came back strong in the second Test to conclude the two-match series with a seven-wicket win and levelled the series 1-1 in Chittagong. It was an all-round show by the visitors as they outplayed Bangladesh in all the departments. While spinner Nathan Lyon scalped a phenomenal 13 wickets, opener David Warner gave Australia an edge over the hosts with his 20th Test century. Where batting looked average, Mustafiqzur Rahman was the standout performer for the hosts.

After a poor start to the match, Bangladesh cameback with fifties from Mushfiqur Rahim and Sabbir Rahman. Bangladesh skipper brought up his 18th Tets half-century as the right-handed batsman forged a 105-run stand with Sabbir.

Sabbir Rahman, who wishes to play like Virat Kohli for his country, contributed with a crucial 113-ball 66 as Bangladesh managed to reach 305 before being bowled out. Sabbir's knock in the first innings included six fours and a six. (Source: AP)

With his 6/60 in the second innings, Nathan Lyon achieved career best figure of 13/154. Lyon continued his successful run in the sub-continent as the off-spinner made full use of the spinner friendly wicket. In the first wicket, the 29-year old took seven wickets as hosts were bowled out for 305. (Source: AP)

David Warner, who had a poor outing against India, made the full use of the opportunity as he hammered hundreds in both the Test matches against Bangladesh. The left-handed batsman scored a 123 from 234 balls, as he brough up his 20th Test century. He first forged a 152-run second wicket partnership with Peter Handscomb before adding 48 runs with Maxwell to give Australia a 72-run lead. However, in the second innings, Bangladesh managed to get rid of Warner cheaply. Warner scored 251 runs in the two-match series in Bangladesh. (Source: AP)

Peter Handscomb has become Australia's strength in the middle order. The right-handed batsman scored 82 runs off 144 balls in the first innings, his fourth Test half-century. He forged a 152-run partnership with David Warner, giving the visitors a 72-run lead. He scored 146 runs in four innings and was unbeaten in the second innings for 16. (Source: AP)

Glenn Maxwell has been an integral part of Australia's limited over squad. But in their tour of Bangladesh, Maxwell was crucial with both bat and ball. Maxwell scored 100 runs in two matches and took a wicket of Tamim Iqbal in the first innings of the first Test match. The right-handed batsman was the highest run-scorer (25) for the visitors in their 86-run chase.