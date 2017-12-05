4 / 8

Joe Root, who eked out a half century under the Adelaide Oval lights, will probably need to stay out in the sun for much of the fifth day if he is to lead England to a first Test win in Australia in nearly seven years. The tourists will resume with Root 67 not out and Chris Woakes, unbeaten on five, keeping his skipper company after Dawid Malan was bowled for 29 by a Pat Cummins snorter shortly before the close. (Source: AP)