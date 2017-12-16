1 / 9

Steve Smith hammered his second double Test hundred of his career on Saturday to become the only captain to score a double ton in an Ashes series since Allan Border in 1993. This is Smith's first time to score a double hundred in Australia. The 28-year old batsman completed the feat in 301 balls with 26 boundaries and a massive six off England seamer Stuart Broad. It took him 459 minutes in the middle to achieve the feat. (Source: Reuters)