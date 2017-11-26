1 / 7

Australia openers David Warner and Cameron Bancroft breezed to an unbroken century stand and left the hosts needing only 56 runs to take one up lead in the Ashes series after England imploded on Sunday. The visitors were skittled out for 195 off 71.4 overs, losing their last six wickets for 82, as the Test tilted Australia's way on the fourth day at the Gabba. At stumps, Australia were 114 without loss with Warner unbeaten on 60 and Bancroft not out 51. Australia have a formidable record at the Gabba, where they have not lost a Test match since falling to Viv Richards' West Indies 29 years ago. (Source: Reuters)