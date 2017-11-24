1 / 8

The second day of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia started with Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali resuming their batting duties. The duo battled the early onslaught from Aussie seamers with the new ball, and continued to build up a partnership. Malan went on to score his first Test fifty. The duo added a total of 83 runs on the board together and the first session of the day remained in England's favour.