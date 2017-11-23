1 / 8

The highly awaited Ashes tournament between England and Australia started on Thursday. In the first Test at Gabba, England skipper Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat first. For the visitors, it was Alastair Cook who opened the innings along with Marc Stoneman. Cook, who has a tremendous record in Australia, looked to be the guiding spirit to his left-hand partner, who did not have much international Test cricket experience.