The start of Day 3 of Ashes first Test between England and Australia at Gabba had a bad start for the hosts. Shaun Marsh, who battled it out on the pitch on Day 2, departed soon after scoring 8th Test fifty. The batsman was almost suckered in by seamer Stuart Broad, and the left-hand batsman danced to his tunes. Marsh went for a drive and gave away a straight catch to James Anderson at mid-off. He departed on 51 after doing all the hardwork in the centre.