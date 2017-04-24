Sachin Tendulkar turns 44: A look at his top eight ODI hundreds

Sachin Tendulkar and records in cricket tend to go hand in hand. In a career spannning over two decades, Sachin Tendulkar not only made it into the record book but also into the hearts of billions of Indian cricket fans. After making hi sODI debut in 1989, it took him five years to bring up his maiden ODI hundred. Playing the third match of the Singer World Series, Mohammad Azharuddin won the toss and elected to bat first in Colombo. Sachin had come up with a plan against Australia's mighty bowling line-up as went on to bring up his maiden century before McDermott broke through his defence and knocked off his stumps. India went on to win the match by 31 runs.

Sachin's fifth ODI hundred came against Kenya during the group stage of 1996 World Cup.Mohammad Azharuddin won the toss and opted to bowl. Discipline bowling by Anil Kumble and Venkatapathy Raju, India bowled the entire Kenya team for just 199. Openers Ajay Jadeja and Sachin Tendulkar prodived India a solid start as the duo added 163 runs. But it was Sachin's unbeaten knock of 127 runs as India beat Kenya by seven wickets.

Sachin Tendulkar once again etched his name in the history books after he continued to battle against Australia's ruthless bowling attack. But he stood strong as he was brutal with every stroke he played. He scored a total of 131 runs to bring up his then highest individual ODI score of 143. The knock included nine boundaries and five maximums. The Little Master looked fearless and flawless with his batting and the spectators couldn’t have asked for a better game.

It required something brilliant by the Indian batting lineup to beat Australia in the final of Coco-Cola Cup. After opting to bat first Australia put a target of 273. India lost Sourav Ganguly early but with Tendulkar on the other end, India had their chases alive. It was yet another sheer performance by the mast blaster as he scored his second century against Australia in the tournament. In his knock of 131 balls, he hit 12 fours and three sixes to reach 134 before Michael Kasprowicz got him leg-before.

It was the second ODI between India and New Zealand when Sachin Tendulkar brought his 24th one-day century. A 331-run partnership between Sachin and Rahul Dravid (153) boosted India's total to 376. Indian bowlers bundled out the Kiwis for 202 runs as they registered a 174 run victory.

Sachin who had already scripted his name into the history books of cricket registered another record to his name as he became the first cricketer to score a double hundred in one-day international cricket. India went on to score 401 runs in their innings after Dinesh Karthik (78) and skipper MS Dhoni (68) batted along with the master blaster in Gwalior. India bundled out South Africa for 248 runs and won the match by 153 runs.

It took over thirteen years for Sachin tendulkar to score his first ODI ton against England. Sourav Ganguly had won the toss and elected to bat first at Chester-le-Street. Visitors lost their top three batsmen with just 52 runs on board. It was Sachin Tendulkar-Rahul Dravid partnership of 169 runs which steered India's total to 185. However there was no result as the match was called off after rain interrupted the game during England's innings.