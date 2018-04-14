1 / 11

Anushka Sharma was on Friday present at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to cheer for her husband and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli and the team. Anushka was seen in the stands and was animated on more than one occasion. RCB were playing against Kings XI Punjab in the first game of Indian Premier League 2018 in Bangalore. Anushka Sharma proved to be a lucky chard for RCB as they beat KXIP by four wickets for their first win of the 2018 edition of Indian Premier League. (AP Photo)