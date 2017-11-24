1 / 7

Just a few weeks ago, boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua defeated 36-year old Carlos Takam via Technical knock out (TKA). In a fight which went till the 10th round, the referee interfered to stop Joshua from administering further punishment to his opponent. It was his 20th straight professional victory. But, for the heavyweight boxing's new supestar, it seems the sky is the limit. The WBA, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion participated in a vigorous training using the iconic helipad of the Burj Al Arab.