Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Indian cricket team gets new jersey
Indian team's new jersey was launched on Thursday in Mumbai. Earlier, Oppo Mobiles India Private Limited bagged the sponsorship rights for the Indian cricket team for the coming 5 years.(Source: Twitter)
The new jersey was unveiled by BCCI CEO Rahul Johri.(Source: Twitter)
OPPO replaced broadcasting giants Star India to bag the sponsorship. (Source: Twitter)
Star cited differences with the Board on the commitments sought from them as the reason for its decision. (Source: Twitter)