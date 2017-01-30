Achievements of Sachin Tendulkar, PV Sindhu, Abhinav Bindra on show at Sports Museum: See Pics

Para Olympians Deepa Malik, former Indian cricketers Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Devendra Jhajharia, Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Brinda, Cricket historian Boria Majumder and Harsh Neotia during the inauguration of 'Fanatic Sports Museum' in Kolkata on Sunday, January 29 2017. The museum displays achievements of the Indian sports personalities which include the gloves, bat, sweater and Jersey that Tendulkar used while getting to his 100th career century, PV Sindhu's Rio medel winning jerseys and highlights contribution from several athletes in sports like those of Abvinav Brinda, Deepa Malik, Mary Com and many others. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar urged Indians to remember the contribution of India's sports personalities during the inauguration of the museum. They also said that initiatives such as these will help increase awareness of sports amongst Indians. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

While it highlights achievements of Indian sports persons, it also includes those of international sports personalities. (Source: Express Photo by Partha Paul)

The Indian Super League Trophy in an enclosure. Atletico de Kolkata, a team partly owned by Sourav Ganguly, are the current holders of the trophy. It is the second time that they have won the title in three years. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

A chronology of Sachin Tendulkar's century scored throughout his 24-year career below a sweater bearing his famous no. 10. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)