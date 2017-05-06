From AbRam to Abraham de Villiers: Kids spotted at IPL 2017

The Indian Premier League is in its tenth season. While the cricketers are slugging it out in the middle here their kids, who cheer them on from the stands, are adding to the glamour quotient in the tourney. Here is a look at their kids who cheer them on from the stands. Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam, Ab de Villiers' son Abraham, Harbhajan Singh's daughter Hinaya, all were spotted in the stands.

Shah Rukh Khan, owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, was seen with his youngest son AbRam during his sides match against Gujarat Lions in Rajkot.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner along with elder daughter Ivy Mae and wife Candice. Warner scored his first IPL ton for Hyderabad against Kolkata Knight Riders. He currently holds the orange cap for being the highest run scorer in the season. (Source: IPL)

Austin Ross Marsh, son of Australian Shaun Marsh, has been regular in the stands in support of his father, who is playing for Kings XI Punjab.

Harbhajan Singh's family has been regular in attendance in support of Mumbai Indians. Daughter Hinaya has been in limelight throughout the tournament. She was also seen having some fun with Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli.

Shikhar Dhawan, who is representing Sunrisers Hyderabad and has been among the runs this season, has been spotted with his son Zoravar quite a few times during the IPL.