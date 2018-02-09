1 / 10

The 23rd Winter Olympics, which are being held in PyeongChang, South Korea well and truly began on February 8 but the Games will officially start with the opening ceremony on Friday, February 9. For the 2018 Winter Olympics, PyeongChang in South Korea emerged as the successful bidder. The South Korean city thwarted other bids from Munich, Germany and Annecy, France in 2011. Indian contingent at the Winter Olympics will be led by Luge star Shiva Kevashan and cross-country skiing player Jagdish Singh. (Source: AP)