An era ended when Usain Bolt retired this August after his participation in the IAAF World Championships London 2017. The 31-year old still holds the World record for the 100 meter sprint with a time of 9.58 seconds set in 2009. Bolt didn’t get the best end to his career as he limped off in the 4 X 100m relay final and finished with a bronze medal in the 100m sprint at the Athletics World Championship. Even though his career ended in an unexpected way, he still remains one of the greatest sprinter of all times. Usain Bolt is the only sprinter to capture 100 and 200 meter track titles at three consecutive Olympics. He holds the world record of 9.58 seconds in the 100m and 19.19 in the 200m – both set in Berlin in 2009. (Source: AP)