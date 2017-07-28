Latest News

No ramps, patients take to tracks at the New Delhi Railway Station

Published on July 28, 2017 11:11 pm
    The New Delhi Railway Station, the capital's biggest train junction, does not seem to have proper facilities for ferrying patients. (Express photo by Amit Mehra. Thursday, July 27, 2017.)

    One of the most important railway junctions of the country has next to zero medical amenities is a shame. Delhi has prominent medical institutions such as the AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital and a host of private facilities, which see patients from all corners of the country. (Express photo by Amit Mehra. Thursday, July 27, 2017.)

    The junction is a nightmare for people using crutches, as apparent here by the plight of this man trying to cross. Train tracks pose a grave problem for people using walking aids as these can easily get stuck in between the metal rails. (Express photo by Amit Mehra. Thursday, July 27, 2017.)

    One of the patients, as seen here on a stretcher, was carried across uneven train tracks. Such movement can damage the condition of a patient as the ground surface is rough and not suitable for medical transport. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha. Thursday, July 27, 2017.)

    While one koolie transports goods, the other ferrys patients. Many such porters can be seen at the railway stations helping people in wheelchairs cross the station. (Express photo by Amit Mehra. Thursday, July 27, 2017.)

    Many patients and their families come to Delhi everyday to avail of better medical facilities. Even though the Indian Railways runs train ambulances, the stations, however, are ill equipped for medical travel. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha. Thursday, July 27, 2017.)

    The Railway Ministry had launched the first air-condition ambulance train in mid-March this year, which was an inclusive medical van complete with running ambulance and provisions for carrying out immediate assignments. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha. Thursday, July 27, 2017.)

    Neither the city administration nor the Railway Ministry has paid any attention to the plight of patients. Crossing the tracks in such a manner poses a risk to the patient's life as well the helper. (Express photo by Amit Mehra. Thursday, July 27, 2017.)

