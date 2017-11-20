1 / 15

Considering the per capita income, Qatar is the richest country in the world. After the fall of Ottoman Empire in the First World War, Qatar became a British protectorate in 1916 and finally became a sovereign nation in 1971. The tiny peninsular country owns world's third largest natural gas reserves and is widely perceived to be a prominent power center in the Arab world. Facing Saudi Arabia from the South and the Persian Gulf from three sides, Qatar is presently embroiled in a crisis with it's neighbouring Arab giant which has had repercussions on the highly competitive geopolitics of the Middle East.