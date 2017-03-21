India fares poorly in World Happiness Report: Here are the top ranked countries

Norway, Rank-1: This Scandinavian country topped the list as it maintains an equilibrium between prosperity and social capital. Inequality is also quite low and the confidence in government is high. (Source: Reuters/ File Photo)

Denmark, Rank-2: This is the third time the country made it to the top ten. (Source: Reuters/ File Photo)

Iceland, Rank-3: It's a popular tourist destination known for its beautiful landscapes, Northern Lights, popularly known as aurora borealis, and the midnight sun. (Source: Reuters/ File Photo)

Switzerland, Rank-4: The country, which is known for its winter sports, finished fourth this year. (Source: Reuters/ File Photo)

Finland, Rank-5: Perhaps Finaland's national sport, Pesäpallo, had something to do with its residents being happy all the time? (Source: Reuters/ File Photo)

Netherlands, Rank-6: The country which gave the world Van Gogh and tulips was sixth this year. (Source: Reuters/ File Photo)

Canada, Rank-7: The country dropped to seventh position this year. Maybe tensions across the border had something to do with it? (Reuters/ File Photo)

New Zealand, Rank-8: Home to the Lord of the Ring's Shire, New Zealand retained its eighth spot. (Source: Reuters/ File Photo)

Australia, Rank-9: Soccer Rules? The Aussies shared ninth position this year with Sweden. (Reuters/ File Photo)