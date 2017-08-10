Vladimir Putin goes fishing! Photos of Russian President taking a dip in southern Siberia

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a fish he caught during a mini-break in the Siberian Tyva region. (Source: AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin rests after fishing during a mini-break in the Siberian Tyva region. (Source: AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin swims during a mini-break in the Siberian Tyva region. (Source: AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin rests after swimming during the hunting and fishing trip which took place on August 1-3 in the republic of Tyva in southern Siberia, Russia. (Source: Reuters)

Putin rows a boat during the hunting and fishing trip which took place on August 1-3 in the republic of Tyva in southern Siberia, Russia. (Source: Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares for a swim during a mini-break in the Siberian Tyva region. (Source: AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, accompanied by Sergei Menyailo, the presidential envoy in Russia's Siberian federal district and others, releases young omul into Lake Baikal at the Baikal Nature Reserve in the Republic of Buryatia, Russia. (Source: Reuters)