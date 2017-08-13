Suicide blast rips through Quetta: 15 dead, dozens injured

At least 15 people, including 8 soldiers, were killed and 40 others injured after a suicide bomber targetted an army truck in Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province Saturday night. The incident took place when the truck was passing through Quetta’s Pishin bus stop. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

The injured were immediately rushed to Quetta Civil Hospital. Balochistan Home Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said: “We can now confirm that 15 people have died in the explosion today. At least 32 others are wounded.” (Reuters/Naseer Ahmed)

Paramilitary soldiers and rescue workers at the scene trying to rescue the injured. (Reuters/Naseer Ahmed)

A man riding a motorbike came close to the army truck and blew himself up,” a senior official of the Bomb Disposal Squad told Pakistan site Dawn. It also reported that around 25-30 kilograms of explosives were used in the suicide attack. The explosion was so loud that its sound was heard across the city. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)