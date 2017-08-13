Suicide blast rips through Quetta: 15 dead, dozens injured
-
At least 15 people, including 8 soldiers, were killed and 40 others injured after a suicide bomber targetted an army truck in Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province Saturday night. The incident took place when the truck was passing through Quetta’s Pishin bus stop. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
-
The injured were immediately rushed to Quetta Civil Hospital. Balochistan Home Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said: “We can now confirm that 15 people have died in the explosion today. At least 32 others are wounded.” (Reuters/Naseer Ahmed)
-
Paramilitary soldiers and rescue workers at the scene trying to rescue the injured. (Reuters/Naseer Ahmed)
-
A man riding a motorbike came close to the army truck and blew himself up,” a senior official of the Bomb Disposal Squad told Pakistan site Dawn. It also reported that around 25-30 kilograms of explosives were used in the suicide attack. The explosion was so loud that its sound was heard across the city. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
-
The intensity of the explosion was such that even the three fire tenders which immediately reached the spot could not control it in time. The site of the explosion is in close proximity to the Balochistan Assembly, Quetta Law College, a private hospital and many offices. (AP Photo/ Arshad Butt)