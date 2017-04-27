Vinod Khanna’s political journey in pictures

Veteran actor and BJP leader Vinod Khanna, 70, passed away on Thursday. He had been battling cancer for many years. Khanna is seen in this photograph with Sushma Swaraj and Shatrughan Sinha at the National Conference on challenges before Indian Cinema in 1998. (Source: Express archive photo)



BJP CM Candidate Harshvardhan with film actor Vinod khanna during road show at KrIshna Nagar in East Delhi in November 2013. (Source: Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)



MP Vinod Khanna at the Parliament House in Delhi in November 2014. (Source: Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

BJP Candidate from Gurdaspur Vinod Khanna flashes victory sign as he arrives at Amritsar airport in March 2014. (Source: Express Photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)

BJP leader Vinod Khanna at the "Fateh Rally" at Jagroan in Ludhiana in February 2014. (Source: Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

BJP MP Vinod Khanna at the Parliament House in New Delhi in June 2014. (Source: Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

BJP senior leader LK Advani and Vinod Khanna leave after the cremation of renowned writer and journalist Khushwant Singh in New Delhi on in March 2014. (Source: Express Photo by Ravi Kanojia)

Vinod Khanna and Hema Malini at Parliament House in New Delhi in June 2014. (Source: Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

MoS finance Nirmala Sitharaman and Vinod Khanna during the launch of ‘Pradhanmantri Jan Dhan Yojana in new delhi in August 2014. (Source: Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

Film star MP Vinod Khanna outside Parliament during the first day of Budget session 2014. (Source: Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

Suresh Prabhu and Vinod Khanna at the Parliament House in New Delhi in May 2015. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

BJP MP from Gurdaspur Vinod Khanna with his wife Kavita paying obeisance at Golden Temple in March 2014. (Source: Express Photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)

Shatrughan Sinha, Vinod Khanna and Ravi Shankar Prasad at Parliament House before BJP parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi in May 2014. (Source: Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

Vinod Khanna, Meneka Gandhi, Sukhbir Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal at Parliament House before BJP parliamentary party meeting in New delhi in May 2014. (Source: Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

Gopinath Munde, Vinod Khanna and Shatrukhan Sinha before entering Parliament in May 2014. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Jain)