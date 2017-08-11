Venkaiah Naidu is India’s 13th Vice-President: A look at his journey through photographs

Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu was born on July 1, 1949 in Chavatapalem, a remote village in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district to a farmer family. (Express Archives)

Venkaiah Naidu attended the VR High School in Nellore and later pursued a bachelors degree in politics and diplomatic studies from VR College. He also has a bachelors in law with specialisation in International Law from Andhra University College of Law, Visakhapatnam. (Express Archives)

Venkaiah Naidu's foray into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a 'poster boy', quite literally, as he was employed by the party by pasting their posters on walls, which included those of senior leaders such as former PM AtalBihari Vajpayee and former chief whip LK Advani. (Express Archives)

Naidu joined the ABVP in 1973 as a student and was involved with the Jai Andhra Movement of 1972. He stood up for fundamental rights and event went to prison during the Emergency during former PM Indira Gandhi's regime. (Express Archives)

He was the chief of the Janata Party's youth wing from 1977 to 1980. He was also the BJP chief of state and Andhra Pradesh for a time, and was elected MLA to the state Assembly in 1978.(Express Archives)

He served as the Rural Development Minister from 200 to 2002 in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government and was his party's national president from July 2002 to October 2004. (Express Archives)

When the Modi government came to power, he was appointed the Union Urban Development and Parliamentary Affairs minister. After a cabinet reshuffle in 2016, he was given the Information and Broadcasting ministry. (Express Archives)