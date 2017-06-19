Photos: Police deployed near Finsbury Park Mosque after van rams into worshippers

A van rammed into a crowd of worshippers leaving a mosque in London's Finsbury Park late on Sunday night. (REUTERS/Neil Hall)

Many casualties are being feared, as per Reuters. (REUTERS/Neil Hall)

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to CNN. (REUTERS/Neil Hall)

The Police in London has not called the incident an act of terror but has labelled the situation as a "major incident". (REUTERS/Neil Hall)

The incident occurred on the Seven Sisters Road which crosses the area. Police recieved the call at 12:20 am informing them about the incident. (Thomas Van Hulle/Social Media via REUTERS)

A file photo of the Mosque in Finsbury Park, north London January 12, 1999. (REUTERS/Russell Boyce/Archives)