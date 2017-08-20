Utkal Express derailment leaves at least 23 dead, 70 injured

At least 23 people lost their live while another 70 were injured as 14 coaches of Puri-Haridwar Kalinga Utkal Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar area on Saturday evening. (Express Photo Praveen Khanna)

While taking stock of the situation, Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said he was personally monitoring the situation and that he has directed senior officials to take monitor the situation and ensure speedy rescue and relief operations. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The accident occurred at around 5.45 pm in Khatauli, 40 km from Muzaffarnagar. And the cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained. (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna)

Suresh Prabhu also announced a compensation of Rs 25 thousand for people with minor injuries, while ex gratia of Rs 3.5 Lakh will be given to families of those who lost their lives and Rs 50 thousand for seriously injured. (Express Photo by Praveen Kahnna)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences to families of the victims who lost their lives in the incident. "Extremely pained by the derailment of the Utkal Express in Muzaffarnagar. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased," said PM Modi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also expressed his grief over the incident and has assured of all possible help. Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhi said that he is in close touch with UP CM Yogi Adityanath, State Government officials, district administration to coordinate rescue and relief operations. (Express Photo By Praveen khanna)

As per a statement issued by the Railway Ministry, at least three trains have been cancelled including the Ambala-Delhi- Ambala Intercity Express and Haridwar-Puri Utkal Kalinga Express and six other trains, which commenced journey today, have been diverted. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

This is the fifth case of train derailment in India since January this year and Raliway Minister Suresh Prabhu has ordered inquiry into the accident to ascertain the cause and promised that strict action will be taken against any lapse. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)