Dubai fire at Marina Torch Tower: Second fire in two years, firefighters douse massive flames

A fire broke out in a residential building in Marina District of Dubai, UAE, at around 2 am on Friday. A portion of the tower was engulfed in smoke and flames, sending chunks of debris crashing to the ground. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

READ Dubai The Marina Torch fire: Tower ablaze again, rescue operations underway

Dubai Emergency Response and police teams arrived on the scene and helped evacuate the building. Streets in the vicinity have been cordoned off. (REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

READ Dubai The Marina Torch fire: Tower ablaze again, rescue operations underway

An eyewitness told Reuters that the fire started at the 67th floor, he was told. The same tower had caught fire in early 2015. (REUTERS/Abed Al Hadi Al Ramahi)

READ Dubai The Marina Torch fire: Tower ablaze again, rescue operations underway

All residents were immediately evacuated and are being provided shelter by the authorities. (REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

READ Dubai The Marina Torch fire: Tower ablaze again, rescue operations underway

Flames shoot up the sides of the Torch tower residential building in the Marina district, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in this August 4, 2017 picture by Mitch Williams. (Social Media Website/via REUTERS:Mitch Williams / @MitchGWilliams)

READ Dubai The Marina Torch fire: Tower ablaze again, rescue operations underway