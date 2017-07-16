PHOTOS | Turkey commemorates failed coup with huge march, President Erdogan praises martyrs

Erdogan praised the bravery of the martyrs saying they were armed only with Turkish flags and “their faith” while resisting coup-plotters in their tanks. (Source: Presidency Press Service via AP)

People gather for a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the attempted coup at the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul. (Source: Presidential Palace/Handout via Reuters)

Turkey commemorates the first anniversary of the July 15 failed military attempt to overthrow Erdogan, with a series of events honouring some 250 people, who were killed across Turkey while trying to oppose coup-plotters (Source: AP Photo)

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, centre, attends a ceremony at Turkey's Parliament. "Exactly a year ago today, around this hour, a treacherous attempt took place,'' Erdogan said. (Source: Presidency Press Service via AP)

A man poses with an effigy of US-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the attempted coup at the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul. (Source: Reuters)

An aerial view of the ceremony (Source: Presidency Press Service via AP)

People listen to the speech of Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the attempted coup at the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul. (Source: Reuters)

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, prays during a ceremony at Turkey's Parliament to commemorate the one year anniversary of the July 15, 2016 failed coup attempt in Ankara. (Source: Presidency Press Service via AP)

In the latest government decree published Friday evening, 7,395 more state employees were fired, including teachers, academics, military and police officers, bringing the number of dismissed to more than 110,000 (Source: AP Photo)