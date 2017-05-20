Three years of Narendra Modi government in pictures

On May 26, Narendra Modi led government will complete three years in power. Here is a look back at some key events. PM Narendra Modi addressing the crowd at the 69th Independence day celebrations of India at the Red Fort in Delhi. (Express Photograph by Tashi Tobgyal)

Narendra Modi, then BJP's PM candidate, with LK Advani, during BJP elections manifesto release in New Delhi, 2014. (Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

After win, PM-elect Narendra Modi gets emotional while addressing the BJP parliamentary party meeting at the Central Hall of Parliament in New Delhi, 2014 (Source: PTI)

Narendra Modi, after election win 2014, bows down in respect at the steps of the parliament house upon his arrival to attend the BJP parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi May 20, 2014. (Source: REUTERS)

Rajnath Singh greets Narendra Modi after him taking oath as the Prime Minister during the swearing ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, 2014. (Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif greet each other during the oath taking ceremony in New Delhi, 2014. (Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people outside his hotel upon his arrival in New York (Source: PTI/Vijay Verma)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on a traditional swing at Sabarmati River Front in Ahmedabad, 2014. (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the visitors book at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, 2014. (AP Photo/Mark Nolan, Pool)

PM Modi dressed in traditional attire holds a Naga spear and a sword during the inaugural ceremony of the Hornbill festival in Kisama village in Nagaland, 2014. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga at a mass yoga session to mark the International Day of Yoga, 2015 (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in the session of International Day of Yoga at Rajpath in New Delhi on June 21st 2015. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

The wax figure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi installed at the popular "World Leaders" enclosure alongside Barack Obama, David Cameron, Angela Merkel and Francoise Hollande, at Madame Tussauds museum in London (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's present gifts to Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in London. (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia (Source: PTI)

PM Modi, along with Arun Jaitley and M Venkaiah Naidu, greets former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress President Sonia Gandhi at 7 Race Course Road in New Delhi. (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister shakes hands with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a meeting at 7RCR in New Delhi (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Maha Bodhi Buddhist temple during his visit to Colombo, Sri Lanka, 2015. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pouring tea for then US President Barack Obama during their talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, 2015. (Source: PTI Photo/Shirish Shete)

PM Narendra Modi with then US President Barack Obama at the gardens of Hyderabad House in New Delhi, 2015. (Source: REUTERS)

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Narendra Modi take a selfie as they attend Aarti during evening prayers on the banks of the river Ganges at Varanasi, 2015. (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during the ceremonial welcome outside the Great Hall of People in Beijing, China, 2015. (Source: PTI/Shahbaz Khan)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he speaks at a community reception at SAP Center in San Jose, California, 2015. (Source: REUTERS/Stephen Lam)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, in Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh), May 14, 2016. (AP Photo/ Rajanish Kakade )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, 2017 (Source: PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a traditional dinner hosted for Heads of delegation of India Africa Forum Summit, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi (Source: PTI/Atul Yadav)