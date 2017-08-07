This week in pictures

Palestinians sit at "Lolo Rose" ship which has become a popular restaurant, on a beach in Gaza City July 31, 2017. (Source: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem)

A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia, August 1, 2017. (Source: REUTERS/Antonio Bronic)

Tourists walk towards the famous Kothandarama Swamy Temple near Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off a weekly train, Shraddha Sethu Express, that will link the pilgrimage centres of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and Rameswaram. (Source: PTI/R Senthil Kumar)

Tori Bowie of the US dips to win the gold medal in the Women's 100m final during the World Athletics Championships in London August 6, 2017. (Source: REUTERS/Kevin Coombs)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with M Venkaiah Naidu at the release of the latter's book "Tireless Voice, Relentless Journey" in New Delhi on Friday, August 4, 2017. Naidu was elected as the 13th Vice-President of India on Saturday. (Source: PTI Photo/ Kamal Kishore)

Palestinians walk past a graffiti depicting U.S President Donald Trump on the controversial Israeli barrier in the West Bank town of Bethlehem August 4, 2017. "I'm going to build you a brother," the US leader tells the wall in one mural. (Source: REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma)

FILE PHOTO: Princess Diana relaxes on the sand during a visit to the beach on the Caribbean Island of Nevis January 4, 1993. A British television channel aired a new documentary on Diana using controversial videotapes in which she discussed her marital problems and her strained relationship with the royal family. (Source: REUTERS/Mark Cardwell/File Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin catches a fish during the hunting and fishing trip which took place on August 1-3 in the republic of Tyva in southern Siberia, Russia, in this photo released by the Kremlin on August 5, 2017. (Source: Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS)

Demonstrators build barricades while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. The country seems to be hurtling towards an even more volatile stage of unrest, August 4, 2017. (Source: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino)

United States' Justin Gatlin bows to Jamaica's Usain Bolt after winning the Men's 100 meters final during the World Athletics Championships in London Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. Usain Bolt did not have a fairytale finish in his final 100 metres race as two-time drug cheat Justin Gatlin declared beat the Jamaican great in the last attempt. Bolt, however, said that he has already proven to the world that he is one of the greatest athletes.(Source: AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau falls in the water while kayaking near Sidney, British Columbia, Canada, August 5, 2017. (Source: Adam Scotti/Prime Minister's Office/Handout via REUTERS)

A boy lies in a pool of tomatoes during the Tomato Festival in Hwacheon, South Korea. The festival runs from August 4 to August 7. (Source: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

A giant rainbow flag is carried on Robson Street during the Vancouver Pride parade in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. (Source: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

A motorist drives past a graffiti calling for peace ahead of the Presidential election in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya, August 6, 2017. Kenyans are due to go to the polls on Aug. 8. to vote in presidential elections after a tightly-fought race between incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta and main opposition leader Raila Odinga. (Source: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya)

Parched ground is seen at Guadalteba reservoir during a strong drought in Ardales, near Malaga, southern Spain August 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jon Nazca