Special train deployed to tackle mosquito menace in Delhi

To curb the mosquito menace alongside the water bodies of railway tracks, a special mosquito terminator train by the Indian railways was flagged off on August 18 at New Delhi railway station. Express Photo by Amit Mehra.

Municipal workers spraying insecticide for mitigating breeding of mosquitoes along the railway tracks from the Mosquito Terminator Special Train after it was flagged-off at New Delhi Railway Station, in New Delhi on Friday, August 18, 2017. Express Photo by Amit Mehra.

The railways has been running this special train every year during monsoon to control the spread of vector borne diseases like dengue, Chikungunya rash, malaria and more. Express Photo by Amit Mehra.

Mosquito terminator is a collective initiative by the northern railways and South Delhi Municipal Corporation to sanitise areas and water bodies which are inaccessible. Express Photo by Amit Mehra.

The mosquito terminator will pass through Delhi Serai Rohilla, Patel Nagar, Delhi Cantt, Palam, Safdarjung, Kishanganj, Lajpat Nagar, Nizamuddin, Adarsh Nagar, Rathdhana, Shahdara and Gurgaon, reported news agency PTI. Express Photo by Amit Mehra.

Power packed sprayers with capacity to sanitise a distance of 50-60 meters from the track will be sprayed on isecticides twice a week to check the threat in the most effective manner. Express Photo by Amit Mehra.