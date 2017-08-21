Solar Eclipse 2017: Stunning images from America
The moon covers the sun during a total eclipse near Redmond, Oregon. (Source: AP)
The moon almost totally eclipses the sun during a near total solar eclipse as seen from Salem, Oregon. (Source: AP)
The moon partially covers the sun during the solar eclipse near Redmond, Oregon. (Source: AP)
The moon partially covers the sun after a total eclipse near Redmond, Oregon. (Source: AP)
The moon is seen passing in front of the sun during the solar eclipse from Ross Lake, Northern Cascades National Park in Washington. (Source: Reuters)
The moon starts passing in front of the sun during the solar eclipse seen from Ross Lake in Washington.(Source: AP)
The moon is seen as it starts passing in front of the sun during a solar eclipse from Ross Lake, Northern Cascades National Park, in Washington. (Source: AP)
The International Space Station is seen in silhouette as it transits the sun during a partial solar eclipse near Banner, Wyoming.(Source: AP)
Ezra Packham, of Jacksonville, Fla., looks through his solar glasses in preparation for the solar eclipse on the beach at Isle of Palms.(Source: AP)
People wearing protective glasses to watch the beginning of the solar eclipse in Salem, Oregon. (Source: AP)
Alex Rivas, from Kewaunee, Wis., makes a lens mount out of duct tape in preparation for the solar eclipse on the beach at Isle of Palms, South Carolina. (Source: AP)
Mike Newchurch, left, professor of atmospheric chemistry at the University of Alabama in Huntsville preparing a weather balloon with his student Paula Tucker to perform research during the solar eclipse in Kentucky. The location,Orchard Dale historical farm near Hopkinsville,is at the point of greatest intensity.(Source: AP)
Jim Cleveland setting up his camera at sunrise as he prepares to watch the solar eclipse from the Orchard Dale historical farm near Hopkinsville in Kentucky. (Source: AP)
A family setting up a tent at their campsite on the Orchard Dale historical farm near Hopkinsville in Kentucky to witness the solar eclipse. (Source: AP)
Mark Renz from New York sets up his Sunspotter,a device for viewing the solar eclipse, at his campsite on the Orchard Dale historical farm, near Hopkinsville in kentucky. (Source: AP)
The Voodoo Bone Lady of New Orleans poses with her snakes at the Orchard Dale historical farm near Hopkinsville, Ky., Monday. The location, which is in the path of totality of the solar eclipse, is also at the point of greatest intensity. She said she chose to come to this location "because I feel that in the recent weeks this country has gone toward hatred and division and I'm here to do a ritual toward peace and unity to hopefully reverse the trend of things." (Source: AP)