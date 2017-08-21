Solar Eclipse 2017: Stunning images from America

The moon covers the sun during a total eclipse near Redmond, Oregon. (Source: AP)

The moon almost totally eclipses the sun during a near total solar eclipse as seen from Salem, Oregon. (Source: AP)

The moon partially covers the sun during the solar eclipse near Redmond, Oregon. (Source: AP)

The moon partially covers the sun after a total eclipse near Redmond, Oregon. (Source: AP)

The moon is seen passing in front of the sun during the solar eclipse from Ross Lake, Northern Cascades National Park in Washington. (Source: Reuters)

The moon starts passing in front of the sun during the solar eclipse seen from Ross Lake in Washington.(Source: AP)

The moon is seen as it starts passing in front of the sun during a solar eclipse from Ross Lake, Northern Cascades National Park, in Washington. (Source: AP)

The International Space Station is seen in silhouette as it transits the sun during a partial solar eclipse near Banner, Wyoming.(Source: AP)

Ezra Packham, of Jacksonville, Fla., looks through his solar glasses in preparation for the solar eclipse on the beach at Isle of Palms.(Source: AP)

People wearing protective glasses to watch the beginning of the solar eclipse in Salem, Oregon. (Source: AP)

Alex Rivas, from Kewaunee, Wis., makes a lens mount out of duct tape in preparation for the solar eclipse on the beach at Isle of Palms, South Carolina. (Source: AP)

Mike Newchurch, left, professor of atmospheric chemistry at the University of Alabama in Huntsville preparing a weather balloon with his student Paula Tucker to perform research during the solar eclipse in Kentucky. The location,Orchard Dale historical farm near Hopkinsville,is at the point of greatest intensity.(Source: AP)

Jim Cleveland setting up his camera at sunrise as he prepares to watch the solar eclipse from the Orchard Dale historical farm near Hopkinsville in Kentucky. (Source: AP)

A family setting up a tent at their campsite on the Orchard Dale historical farm near Hopkinsville in Kentucky to witness the solar eclipse. (Source: AP)

Mark Renz from New York sets up his Sunspotter,a device for viewing the solar eclipse, at his campsite on the Orchard Dale historical farm, near Hopkinsville in kentucky. (Source: AP)