Heavy snowfall in Kashmir throws life out of gear

Updated on January 6, 2017 8:02 pm
    Life in Kashmir valley was thrown out of gear as snowfall continued intermittently for the fourth consecutive day, virtually cutting of the Valley from rest of the country due to closure of Srinagar-Jammu national highway and suspension of air traffic. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

    Traffic on the highway, the only all-weather road link connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, was stopped due to snowfall and rain at few places along the nearly 294-km route. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

    Fresh snowfall in the upper reaches of Kashmir, including the tourist resort of Gulmarg, has literally come as a boon from the heavens for winter sports and tourism-related activities in the Valley, with the Tourism Department making arrangements for hosting a 'Snow Carnival' later this month. (Source: express photo)

    During the last 24 hours, there has been heavy snowfall in Gulmarg, the star attraction for tourists visiting the Valley during winter(Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi 04-01-2017)

    This is the heaviest snowfall experienced in the summer capital this season.(Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi 04-01-2017

    Normal life was on Friday thrown out of gear in Kashmir as snowfall continued intermittently for the fourth consecutive day, virtually cutting of the Valley from rest of the country due to closure of SrinagarJammu national highway and suspension of air traffic.(Source: Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi 06-01-2017)

    Ariel view of Bandipora town as Normal life was on Friday thrown out of gear in Kashmir as snowfall continued intermittently for the fourth consecutive day, virtually cutting of the Valley from rest of the country due to closure of SrinagarJammu national highway and suspension of air traffic.Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi 06-01-2017

    Heavy snowfall in Kashmir throws life out of gear. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi 06-01-2017)

    Srinagar-Jammu national highway has been closed for traffic due to bad weather (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi 06-01-2017)

    Fresh snowfall in the upper reaches of Kashmir, including the tourist resort of Gulmarg, has literally come as a boon from the heavens for winter sports and tourism-related activities in the Valley, with the Tourism Department making arrangements for hosting a 'Snow Carnival' later this month.photo (Source: express photo)

    The valley registered the minimum temperature of 0.1 degree Celsius slightly up from minus 0.3 degree Celsius, the MET official said.(Source: Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi 06-01-2017)

    Snowfall continued intermittently for the fourth consecutive day, virtually cutting of the Valley from rest of the country due to closure of Srinagar-Jammu national highway (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi 06-01-2017)

    The MET Office has forecast widespread snowfall or rains over the next two days also.(Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi 06-01-2017)

    The heavy snowfall affected the movement of vehicles, thus leading to traffic jams at many places as the roads were rendered slippery.(Source: Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi 06-01-2017)

