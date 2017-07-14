Latest News

Sino-India 1962 war: Rare pictures from Express archives

Published on July 14, 2017 11:15 am
    These frontline pictures were taken by an Indian Express photographer specially deputed to NEFA before the fall of Sela Indicative of the odds against which our jawans are fighting in NEFA the picture shows a truck being dragged along hilly terrain during Sino-Indian 1962 war. (Source: Express archive photo)

    Naik Rabi Lal Thapa commander of a post in the Pangong Lake area of Ladakh shakes hands with General Kaul during 1962 Sino-Indian war. (Source: Express archive photo)

    Jawans patrolling a forward area near Pangong lake Ladakh during 1962 Sino-Indian war. (Source: Express archive photo)

    Sela pass during Sino-Indian 1962 war which now comes under China border. (Source: Express archive photo)

    Sikh troops patrolling the walong sector in NEFA during 1962 Sino-Indian war. (Source: Express archive photo)

    Soldiers carrying eqipment to the forward areas over the sleep and narrow path in the Walong sector in NEFA during Sino-Indian war. (Express archive photo)

  1. S
    sarit
    Jul 14, 2017 at 12:11 pm
    Please do not follow the Chinese propaganda. Their economy is downing. This stand-off is just a eye-wash, they will never going to involved in war. Rather they are trying take Army's attention from Indian Ocean. India should strengthen its base in Madagascar and also in south-east Asia to keep China in a tight position.
    Reply
  2. K
    Kamal Pasha
    Jul 14, 2017 at 11:59 am
    The History always repeats. The results will be same may be more humiliating for India.
    Reply

