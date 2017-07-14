Sino-India 1962 war: Rare pictures from Express archives

These frontline pictures were taken by an Indian Express photographer specially deputed to NEFA before the fall of Sela Indicative of the odds against which our jawans are fighting in NEFA the picture shows a truck being dragged along hilly terrain during Sino-Indian 1962 war. (Source: Express archive photo)

Naik Rabi Lal Thapa commander of a post in the Pangong Lake area of Ladakh shakes hands with General Kaul during 1962 Sino-Indian war. (Source: Express archive photo)

Jawans patrolling a forward area near Pangong lake Ladakh during 1962 Sino-Indian war. (Source: Express archive photo)

Sela pass during Sino-Indian 1962 war which now comes under China border. (Source: Express archive photo)

Sikh troops patrolling the walong sector in NEFA during 1962 Sino-Indian war. (Source: Express archive photo)