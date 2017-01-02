Latest News

Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray’s statue set to be installed

Updated on January 2, 2017 10:29 pm
    Shiv Sena supporters welcome a 22-ft bronze statue of Bal Thackeray in Karad, Maharashtra on Sunday. (Source: PTI Photo)

    Balasaheb Thackeray's statue being transported from Kolapur to Mumbai for installation.( Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

    The late Indian politician Balasaheb Thackeray's statue will be erected in the jurisdiction of Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation. ( Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

    The 22-ft bronze statue of Bal Thackeray will be seen in his unique style of standing with his hand raised while addressing the people. ( Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

    The statue has been made with five tonnes of bronze in total. ( Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

