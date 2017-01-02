Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray’s statue set to be installed
Updated on January 2, 2017 10:29 pm
-
Shiv Sena supporters welcome a 22-ft bronze statue of Bal Thackeray in Karad, Maharashtra on Sunday. (Source: PTI Photo)
-
Balasaheb Thackeray's statue being transported from Kolapur to Mumbai for installation.( Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
-
The late Indian politician Balasaheb Thackeray's statue will be erected in the jurisdiction of Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation. ( Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
-
The 22-ft bronze statue of Bal Thackeray will be seen in his unique style of standing with his hand raised while addressing the people. ( Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
-
The statue has been made with five tonnes of bronze in total. ( Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
