Shirdi Airport is getting ready and it looks good already

Fourteen kilometres from Shirdi, a 70-strong team is at work on an airport that is set to transform the temple town.

A surveyor at work at the Shirdi airport.(Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The domestic and international airport will cut down travel time to Shirdi from Mumbai, 238 km and a five-hour road trip away, to just 40 minutes.

Apron Area at Shiridi Airport.(Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Funded in part by the Saibaba Sansthan Trust, the airport will bring the temple town closer to pilgrims from all over the world.

Lounge area of Shiridi Airport (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Sanctioned in 2010 as an effort to promote religious tourism, the airport is being inaugurated at a time to commemorate the 100th death anniversary of Saibaba in October 2018.

Security poses for a photo opportunity at Shiridi Airport.(Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)