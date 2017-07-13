See pictures of Donald and Melania Trump’s first visit to France

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump alight from the Air Force One at Orly airport near Paris, France, July 13, 2017. The Trumps are set to meet French President Emmanuel Macron later in the day. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

Donald Trump says something to reporters as he and first lady Melania Trump walk out to depart for travel to France for a two-day visit from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Wednesday. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

Melania and Donald Trump about to board Air Force One as they depart the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, US, enroute to Paris, on Wednesday. Trump will visit Napoleon Bonaparte's tomb on a private tour with French President Emmanuel Macron. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

Donald and Melania Trump will be the guests of honour at Bastille Day celebrations in France. The US President is scheduled to visit the American Embassy in Paris as well as attend a lunch meet with US military leaders. The First Lady is scheduled to visit a children's hospital, besides meeting the Macrons, among other things. (AP/PTI)

Donald and Melania Trump on the tarmac after arriving in Paris. The US and French presidencies shared a good raport at the recently concluded G20 summit and Hamburg, Germany. This is the Trumps' first official visit to France. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Melania Trump visits the Necker Hospital for children in Paris, France, on Thursday. This is the Trumps' first official visit to France (REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer)