See India’s first solar-powered DEMU trains

Indian Railways launched its first 1600 HP solar-powered DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) train from Safdarjung railway station on Friday. As per a report the train will run from Sarai Rohilla in Delhi to Farukh Nagar in Haryana. (Source-Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

According to Indian Railways, this is the first DEMU broad gauge train, in which all coaches have solar panels. Solar panel fitted coaches already run on narrow-gauge trains plying on Pathankot-Jogindernagar route in Kangra Valley section and Kalka-Shimla section. (Source-Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

There are plans to develop a new technology such as flexi solar panels and lithium ion batteries. Railways also plans to develop a solar-powered train grid for all Mail and Express trains. (Source-Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Indian Railways' first DEMU service was betweem Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur on October 23, 1994. (Source-Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

According to Indian Railways, the solar energy system fitted in the DEMU train would result in the saving of 5.25 lakh litres of diesel per train over a life time of 25 years. Railways predict cost saving of Rs 3 crore per train over a life time of 25 years. There will also be a reduction of 1350 tons of carbon dioxide per train over the same time period. (Source-Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Indian Railway first DEMU rake based at Shakurbasti shed, is being dedicated to the nation by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu. (Source-Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

The train has six trailer coaches, with 16 solar panels fitted in each of them. The cost of these solar panels, manufactured under 'Make in India' initiative, is Rs 54 lakh. "Indian Railways is committed to promote clean and renewable energy,". (Source-Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

With 182 daily services covering six states including Kashmir, Northern Railway is running the highest number of DEMU trains on Indian Railways. (Source-Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)