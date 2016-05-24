Security heightened in Srinagar after two militant attacks on Monday

After three years of relative peace in Srinagar, suspected militants shot at and killed three policemen in two separate attacks in the city on Monday. Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi READ: http://bit.ly/1XtvKLO

Security has been beefed up in srinagar during three policemen were shot dead at point-blank range on Monday.

Though the Jammu and Kashmir Police have maintained that the city is militancy-free, the attacks indicate militants either managed to sneak into the city or some sleeper cells had been activated.

The attacks come at a time when a large number of tourists are visiting the Valley.