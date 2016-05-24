Security heightened in Srinagar after two militant attacks on Monday
Published on May 24, 2016 3:50 pm
After three years of relative peace in Srinagar, suspected militants shot at and killed three policemen in two separate attacks in the city on Monday. Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi
Security has been beefed up in srinagar during three policemen were shot dead at point-blank range on Monday. Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi
Though the Jammu and Kashmir Police have maintained that the city is militancy-free, the attacks indicate militants either managed to sneak into the city or some sleeper cells had been activated. Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi
The attacks come at a time when a large number of tourists are visiting the Valley. Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi
Following the attacks, security was tightened and armed policemen were deployed at busy areas. Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi
