Latest News

Security heightened in Srinagar after two militant attacks on Monday

Published on May 24, 2016 3:50 pm
  • Srinagar attack, Militant attack, Srinagar police attack, Hizbul Mujahideen, Zadibal police, terrorism srinagar, J&K police, J&K militants, J&K terrorism

    After three years of relative peace in Srinagar, suspected militants shot at and killed three policemen in two separate attacks in the city on Monday. Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi READ: http://bit.ly/1XtvKLO

  • Srinagar attack, Militant attack, Srinagar police attack, Hizbul Mujahideen, Zadibal police, terrorism srinagar, J&K police, J&K militants, J&K terrorism

    Security has been beefed up in srinagar during three policemen were shot dead at point-blank range on Monday. Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi READ: http://bit.ly/1XtvKLO

  • Srinagar attack, Militant attack, Srinagar police attack, Hizbul Mujahideen, Zadibal police, terrorism srinagar, J&K police, J&K militants, J&K terrorism

    Though the Jammu and Kashmir Police have maintained that the city is militancy-free, the attacks indicate militants either managed to sneak into the city or some sleeper cells had been activated. Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi READ: http://bit.ly/1XtvKLO

  • Srinagar attack, Militant attack, Srinagar police attack, Hizbul Mujahideen, Zadibal police, terrorism srinagar, J&K police, J&K militants, J&K terrorism

    The attacks come at a time when a large number of tourists are visiting the Valley. Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi READ: http://bit.ly/1XtvKLO

  • Srinagar attack, Militant attack, Srinagar police attack, Hizbul Mujahideen, Zadibal police, terrorism srinagar, J&K police, J&K militants, J&K terrorism

    Following the attacks, security was tightened and armed policemen were deployed at busy areas. Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi READ: http://bit.ly/1XtvKLO

More from this section

    Best of Express