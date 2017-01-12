Second Scorpene class submarine INS Khanderi launched today; see pictures

INS Khanderi, second of the Scorpene class submarine, was launched in Mumbai on Thursday. Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Subhash Bhamre was present at the function along with his wife, Bina Bhamre, who launched the submarine. (Source: Express Photo By-Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Kalvari class submarine includes superior stealth and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision guided weapons. The stealth features are expected to give the submarine an invulnerability, unmatched by many submarines. INS Khanderi is designed to operate in all theatres, including the tropics. (Source: Express Photo By-Ganesh Shirsekar)

INS Khanderi can undertake diverse types of missions including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, area surveillance and others. (Source: PTI)

The features of this submarine also include the ability to launch attacks with torpedoes, as well as tube-launched anti-ship missiles, whilst underwater or on surface. (Source: PTI)

The Indian Navy’s submarine arm will be completing 50 years on December 8 this year. Submarine Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the birth of the submarine arm with induction of the first submarine, erstwhile INS Kalvari, into the Indian Navy on December 8, 1967. (Source: PTI)

India joined the exclusive group of submarine constructing nations on February 7, 1992, with the commissioning of the first Indian-built submarine, INS Shalki.(Source: Express Photo By-Ganesh Shirsekar)

Khanderi is the second of the six submarines being built at MDL in collaboration with M/s DCNS of France, as part of Project 75 of Indian Navy. The first one is Kalvari which is currently completing sea trials. (Source: Express Photo By-Ganesh Shirsekar)