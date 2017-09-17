Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam: Here is what the world’s second largest dam looks like

The PM inaugurated the dam at about 10 am Sunday morning. (Source: PMO/Twitter)

The foundation stone for the Sardar Sarovar Project was laid by country’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on 5th April, 1961. (Source: PMO/Twitter)

The 1.2-km-long dam has till date produced 4,141 crore units of electricity from its two power houses, which have an installed capacity of 1,200 MW and 250 MW. (Source: PMO/Twitter)

Electricity produced from the dam will be shared among three states — Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat. (Source: PMO/Twitter)

PM Modi with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani at the inauguration ceremony of the Sar Sarovar Narmada Dam (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam in Kevadia colony in Narmada district, Gujarat. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

As part of the programme PM Modi performed Narmada aarti and offered prayers at the dam site. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

The event was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, BJP national president Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and several religious and spiritual heads from Gujarat. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

The Prime Minister’s chopper was forced to land in Dabhoi due to bad weather in Kevadia. He made the 60 km journey from Dabhoi to Narmada district by road. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

The Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam, which has been raised to a height of 138 meters, is be the second largest dam in the world. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

Due to a security protocol and a shortage of space on the dam, the guest list of dignitaries has been curtailed. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

Singer Anuradha Paudwal was invited to sing devotional songs. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

Later in the day, Modi will visit Sadhu Bet to review the progress of the ‘Statue of Unity’. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

A 182-metre tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first union home minister, is being built on the island. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

The area where the Statue of Unity will be erected was decorated with lights. The dam area was also lit with colourful lights. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

PM Modi will also attend the closing ceremony of ‘Narmada Mahotsav’ and address a gathering at Dabhoi. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)