Latest News

San Antonio immigrant-smuggling: 9 people killed, 20 injured in sweltering truck

Published on July 24, 2017 8:27 am
  • san antonio truck deaths, san antonio, san antonio walmart, san antonio immigrant-smuggling, san antonio photo gallery

    San Antonio police officers investigate the scene Sunday, July 23, 2017, where nine people were found dead in a tractor-trailer loaded with at least 30 others outside a Walmart store in stifling summer heat in what police are calling a horrific human trafficking case, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

  • san antonio truck deaths, san antonio, san antonio walmart, san antonio immigrant-smuggling, san antonio photo gallery

    The driver was arrested, and nearly 20 others rescued from the rig were hospitalised in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke, officials said. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

  • san antonio truck deaths, san antonio, san antonio walmart, san antonio immigrant-smuggling, san antonio photo gallery

    Police officers work on a crime scene after nine people believed to be illegal immigrants being smuggled into the United States were found dead inside a sweltering 18-wheeler trailer parked behind a Walmart store in San Antonio, Texas, U.S. July 23, 2017. Reuters/Ray Whitehouse

  • san antonio truck deaths, san antonio, san antonio walmart, san antonio immigrant-smuggling, san antonio photo gallery

    Police officers work on a crime scene after nine people believed to be illegal immigrants being smuggled into the United States were found dead inside a sweltering 18-wheeler trailer parked behind a Walmart store in San Antonio, Texas, U.S. July 23, 2017. Reuters/Ray Whitehouse

  • san antonio truck deaths, san antonio, san antonio walmart, san antonio immigrant-smuggling, san antonio photo gallery

    A woman holds a phone and candle during a vigil at San Fernando Cathedral for victims who died as a result of being transported in a tractor-trailer Sunday, July 23, 2017, in San Antonio. Several people died after being crammed into a sweltering tractor-trailer found parked outside a Walmart in the midsummer Texas heat, authorities said Sunday in what they described as an immigrant-smuggling attempt gone wrong. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

  • san antonio truck deaths, san antonio, san antonio walmart, san antonio immigrant-smuggling, san antonio photo gallery

    Young girls take part in a vigil at San Fernando Cathedral for victims who died as a result of being transported in a tractor-trailer, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in San Antonio. Several people died after being crammed into a sweltering tractor-trailer found parked outside a Walmart in the midsummer Texas heat, authorities said Sunday in what they described as an immigrant-smuggling attempt gone wrong. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express