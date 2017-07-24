San Antonio immigrant-smuggling: 9 people killed, 20 injured in sweltering truck

San Antonio police officers investigate the scene Sunday, July 23, 2017, where nine people were found dead in a tractor-trailer loaded with at least 30 others outside a Walmart store in stifling summer heat in what police are calling a horrific human trafficking case, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The driver was arrested, and nearly 20 others rescued from the rig were hospitalised in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke, officials said. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Police officers work on a crime scene after nine people believed to be illegal immigrants being smuggled into the United States were found dead inside a sweltering 18-wheeler trailer parked behind a Walmart store in San Antonio, Texas, U.S. July 23, 2017. Reuters/Ray Whitehouse

A woman holds a phone and candle during a vigil at San Fernando Cathedral for victims who died as a result of being transported in a tractor-trailer Sunday, July 23, 2017, in San Antonio. Several people died after being crammed into a sweltering tractor-trailer found parked outside a Walmart in the midsummer Texas heat, authorities said Sunday in what they described as an immigrant-smuggling attempt gone wrong. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)