Ryan International School murder: Bus conductor slit boy’s throat, say cops; parents protest

The body of a class II student with his throat slit was found inside the toilet of Ryan International School at Bhondsi in Gurugram on Friday morning. (Express photo by Manoj Kumar)

The father of Pradhuman, Varun Thakur, had said, “It is a clear case of murder, don’t know what happened but I am sure its murder.” (Express photo by Manoj Kumar)

Reacting to the incident, parents damaged parts of the school building. (Express photo by Manoj Kumar)

A school bus conductor arrested by the police, Ashok, has confessed to the murder. Ashok revealed that when the boy fought back against sexual assault and tried to escape, he stabbed him and slit the victim's throat. (Express photo by Manoj Kumar)

Hundreds of parents and locals gathered outside the school and protested against the school management. (Express photo by Manoj Kumar)

Senior officials of the Gurugram police intervened to maintain calm at the school premises. (Express photo by Manoj Kumar)

Neerja Batra, caretaker, Ryan International School, told ANI: “Don’t know what exactly happened. As soon as we came to know about the child, rushed him to hospital.” (Express photo by Manoj Kumar)

A police team, comprising of forensic experts, investigated the case and collected blood samples and fingerprints from the crime scene. (Express photo by Manoj Kumar)

The police team examined CCTV footage from over 30 cameras installed on the school premises. (Express photo by Manoj Kumar)