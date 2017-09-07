Rohingya Muslim refugees: What fleeing from their homes in Myanmar looks like

Rohingya refugees have poured over the border with Bangladesh, fleeing a massive security sweep in western Rakhine state by Myanmar forces following a series of deadly ambushes by Rohingya militants on August 25. (REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/)

More than 200,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since October. (REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)

In this image made from video, fires occur in Gawdu Zara village, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Journalists saw new fires burning Thursday in the village that had been abandoned by Rohingya Muslims, and where pages from the Quran were seen ripped and left on the ground. (AP Photo)

The mass exodus from the prominently-Buddhist country to Bangladesh comes in the wake of increasing violence between Rohingya insurgents and the Myanmar military. (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi said Thursday that it is a ‘little unreasonable’ to expect her government to solve the crisis in conflict-prone Rakhine state in just 18 months. (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

In recent weeks, Suu Kyi and her administration has been chastised by human rights advocates and global media for merely watching on as over 1 lakh Rohingya Muslims fled Rakhine for neighbouring Bangladesh in the event of an army crackdown. (REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)

Suu Kyi, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her pro-democracy movement, said her administration’s resources are ‘not as complete and adequate as we would like them to be.’ (REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/)

“This is the biggest challenge we have had to face. It is a little unreasonable to expect us to solve the issue in 18 months…the situation in Rakhine has been such since many decades. It goes back to pre-colonial times,” Suu Kyi said. (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

Several Rohingyas have died while trying to cross the river separating Bangladesh from Myanmar.(REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

India hosts around 40,000 Rohingya Muslims, of whom 11,000 people are believed to carry official refugee identity cards from the UN. (REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)

The Rohingya are widely dismissed in Myanmar as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh despite many tracing their lineage back generations. (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

Rohingyas are not formally recognised as an ethnic group and are derided by many in Myanmar as “Bengalis” – making supporting them hugely unpopular. (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

In Bangladesh, Rohingya refugee camps are reaching full capacity. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Countries across the world have reacted to the latest bout of violence in Myanmar and the exodus of Rohingyas. (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, describing the violence against Muslims to genocide, offered aid to Bangladesh’s President Abdul Hamid. He offered to shelter some of the fleeing Rohingya too. (REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)

Britain has reacted saying Suu Kyi, regarded as one of the most inspiring figures of our age, is allowing the treatment of the Rohingya to “besmirch” the reputation of Myanmar. (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

Pope Francis is scheduled to travel to Myanmar and Bangladesh towards the end of this year. (REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)

Indonesia’s foreign minister will meet Suu Kyi on Monday to discuss the situation and offer humanitarian aid to the minority group. (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)