RJD rally in Patna: Senior opposition leaders come together for a ‘BJP-free’ India

Former Chief minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren, former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav with RJD leaders Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav during the 'BJP bhagao, desh bachao' rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday. (PTI)

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with rebel Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Sharad Yadav during the 'BJP bhagao, desh bachao' rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday. Former Health Minister of Bihar Tej Partap Yadav also seen. (PTI)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad with his daughter Missa Bharti and sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav during "BJP Bhagao, Desh Bachao" rally in Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday.(PTI)

Lalu Prasad Yadav shares top view (bird eye view ) photo of crowd of rally at Gandhimaidan on mobile with Mamta Benarjee during rally in Patna on Sunday. (PTI)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with his wife and RJD leader Rabri Devi during the 'BJP bhagao, desh bachao' rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday. (PTI)

RJD senior leader Rabri Devi greets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the 'BJP bhagao, desh bachao' rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday. (PTI)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad with Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav during "BJP Bhagao, Desh Bachao" rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday. (PTI)

RJD leader and former health minister of Bihar Tej Partap Yadav playing a conch during the 'BJP bhagao, desh bachao' rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday. (PTI)

Rebel Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav addressing at the 'BJP bhagao, desh bachao' rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday. (PTI)

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav during "BJP Bhagao, Desh Bachao" rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday. (PTI)

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad addressing the 'BJP bhagao, desh bachao' rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday. (PTI)

RJD supporters brandish arms during 'Desh Bachao Bhajpa Bhagao' rally at Gandhi Miadan in Patna on Sunday. (PTI)