Revisiting the promises PM Modi made in the 2014 BJP manifesto

Aim: Eliminate obscene laws, regulations and administrative structures. Result: A two-member committee was instituted by the government to identify 1741 acts for repealing.

Aim: Evolve a method of holding Lok Sabha, Assembly elections simultaneously. Result: The Law ministry has set up a committee to study the feasibility of such an idea. The prime minister has spoken about it several times in interviews and public functions.

Aim: Eliminate manual scavenging. Result: Though it has not been completely eliminated, many people employed in scavenging are being skill-trained and financially supported through independent means.

Aim: National madrasa modernisation programme Result: No action has been taken yet by the governnment in this regard.

Aim: Middle-income housing. Result: The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana was set up in 2015 to ensure housing for all by 2022. It has got allocation in the latest budget.

Aim: 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies. Result: No step taken by the government in this regard yet.

Aim: Public spending on education would be raised to 6% of GDP. Result: The public spending on education was still stagnant at 3% in 2015-16.

Aim: AIIMS like institute in every state. Result: The government has proposed setting up of AIIMS-like hospitals in several states. Gujarat and Jharkhand have been promised AIIMS in the current budget. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Aim: Launch a national 'multi-skill mission' Result: A National Skill Development Mission was launched in 2015 to ensure efficient human resource skilling and thereby generating employment.