Red alert issued across Europe as extreme heatwaves spark health warnings

Brutal heat wave which is in its fourth day issuing extreme heat warnings in various parts of Europe. Authorities in countries have urged residents and tourists to take necessary precautions. The heatwave is expected to continue till Wednesday and the worst could be still coming. With temprature rising to 42 Celcius, people across Europe have been finding peace by drenching themselves in the water. In Romania, a Child is seen playing at a fountain in Bucharest. (AP Photo)

A Sumatra tiger refreshes with an ice block at the Bioparco of Rome, Italy, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Rome temperatures this week hit around 100 F (38 C). Source: AP Photo

A woman uses a fan to cool herself and a child wile ridding on a tram in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Romanian meteorologists issued an extreme temperatures warning, with 42 Celsius (107.6 F) forecast for parts of western Romania and placing 12 counties under a "red code" heat alert for the next two days. Source: AP Photo

A man wearing an umbrella shaped hat made with the colors of the Italian Flag takes an outdoor shower at a facility in Florence, Italy. Temperatures are expected to reach 35-40 degrees celsius (95-104 Fahrenheit) in central and south Italy, according to weather reports. Source: AP Photo

A woman cools off in a fountain at Piazza del Popolo in Rome, Italy. Italy is suffering its worst drought in 60 years. Authorities have placed 26 cities on the maximum extreme heat alert, including Venice and Rome. Source: AP Photo

A man lies on a bench in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Source: AP Photo

A man fills a bottle of water at the Lion Fountain near Rome's Campidoglio, Capitol Hill, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Italy's heat wave has pushed the mercury to levels as high as 40 degrees Celsius. ( Source: AP Photo

Davi Sobotta holds up her hands as she tries out the last, large tabletop fan available at a Home Depot hardware store ahead of an expected heat wave Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Seattle. An excessive heat warning for the area began Tuesday afternoon and continues through Friday evening, as unusually hot weather will bring temperatures nearing a peak of 100 degrees on Thursday. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

People cool off by using an open air shower to beat the heat in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraq's weather service warned Thursday that temperatures will increase next week in most parts of the country, with the highs expected to reach 51 degrees Celsius, or about 124 degrees Fahrenheit, adding to the daily woes of Iraqi citizens already facing a deteriorated security situation and lack of public services. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)