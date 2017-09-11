Rare photos of 9/11 attack: The day that shook the world

The day the world turned: On the morning of Tuesday, September 11, 2011, the entire world watched as two passenger planes ploughed into the World Trade Centre (WTC) towers in New York, the financial capital of the Unites States. (Express Archives)

Roughly within half an hour of the attack on the WTC, an American Airlines flight took off from Dulles International Airport. It crash landed on the western wing of the Pentagon, where the US State Dept of Defence is housed. (FBI via AP)

All 58 passengers on this flight and 125 people present at the crash site at the Pengaton were killed in the crash, according to pentagon.spacelist.org. (Reuters)

The Pengaton did not suffer as much damage as the twin towers as the design of the Pentagon. (Express Archives/Agencies)

Set in five pentagonal structures which are arranged in concentric rings, the fire caused by the crash did not spread to the surrounding structures, which helped curtail destruction and loss of lives. (Photo: spaceimaging.com via Pentagon)

All the planes that crashed had been hijacked and the terror attacks had been planned in advance. (Archives/Agencies)

The United States government blamed Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden as the mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks. Shortly after, the US bombed Afghanistan, experts have said, was a factor in destabilising the region. (AP)

Seen here is a roadside vendor near Fine Arts in Vadodara displaying old issues of magazines when the slain terrorist was on the cover of virtually every publication around the world. (Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana)

President George W Bush was visiting a school when a government official gave the news to him. Bush had famously said he wanted Laden "dead or alive". (Express Archives/Agencies)

US President Bush's eyes well up with tears while speaking in the Oval Office of the White House in this September 13, 2001 file photo. (Reuters)

The spot where the two towers stood was called "Ground Zero". Seen here are mourners standing close to the site during the third anniversary memorial for the victims of 9/11. (Reuters)

Another plane, which was headed for the White House in Washington DC, crash landed in Pennsylvania. (Archives/Agencies)

In this Sept. 24, 2001, file photo, Fritz Koenig's 25-ton bronze artwork "The Sphere" sculpture that once graced the plaza at New York's World Trade Center lies in the wreckage following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. (AP)

Close to 3,000 people lost their lives in the tragedy. (Agencies/Archives)

On the anniversary of the attack, ground zero is lit with two beams of light heading skywards as a memorial to the tragedy. (AP)

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2001, file photo, smoke from the smoldering remains of the World Trade Center billows over the skyline of Lower Manhattan, silhouetting the Woolworth Building, center. The Brooklyn Bridge, right, stretches across the East River. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)