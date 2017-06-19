Ram Nath Kovind: Know five facts about him

Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind has been nominated by the Bhartiya Janata Party as their nominee for the Presidential elections. The announcement was made on Monday afternoon. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh

Kovind, a Dalit leader from Kanpur, is 71-years-old. (Express Photo by Prashant Ravi)

Kovind had been election to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh twice, during 1994-2000 and 2000-2006. (PTI)

Ram Nath Kovind was a standing counsel for the Central government in the Supreme Court from 1980 to 1993 and in the Delhi High Court from 1977 to 1979. (Express Photo By Prashant Ravi)