Rakshan Bandhan 2017: PM Modi celebrates Rakhi with school children, widows from Vrindavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan at his office in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

From school children to widows from the ashrams of Vrindavan, all were present on the occasion. (ANI)

The festival is celebrated to commemorate the special bond between brother and sister. The ladies, young and old alike, tied rakhis on the wrist of the PM. (ANI)

PM Modi sent out greetings to the nation for the festival on Twitter. “On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, congratulations to the nation. Greetings on Raksha Bandhan,” he tweeted. (ANI)

Widows from the Meera Sahabhinini Ashram of Vrindravan had crafted the rakhis themselves, specially for the occasion, with PM Modi's photographs on them. (ANI)

The report had said that close to 1,500 such rakhis, all crafted by hand, would be presented to the PM. (PTI)

NGO Sulabh International had also arranged for a special programme at Vrindavan's Gopinath temple where the bands were be packed. (ANI)

Not many know but for the past 20 years, Qamar Mohsin Shaikh (not in picture), a woman from Pakistan, has been trying rakhi to the PM, according to news agency ANI. (ANI photo)

