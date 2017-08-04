On visit to flood-hit Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi’s car pelted with stones

A stone was thrown at the car in which Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was travelling during his tour to the flood-affected Banaskantha district of Gujarat on Friday. Congress has blamed the BJP for the attack. (Source: Randeep S Surjewala via Twitter @rssurjewala)

"Violence and physical attack have become BJP's culture. Congress and Rahulji get more determined to raise people's voice after every attack," Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted. (Source: Randeep S Surjewala via Twitter @rssurjewala)

“BJP goons attack Congress VP Rahulji’s car in Lal Chowk, Dhanera, Banaskanta, Gujarat. Disgusting and disgraceful. Windowpanes of Congress VP’s car broken in an organized attack by goons, security staff injured. BJP must know truth can’t be silenced,” party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said. (Source: Randeep S Surjewala via Twitter @rssurjewala)

The BJP, however, denied the claims. "This is absolutely false. If any incident has happened it is unfortunate. I don’t think BJP is behind this," said BJP MP Jagdambika Pal. (Source: Randeep S Surjewala via Twitter @rssurjewala)

One of the windows of the car in which Rahul Gandhi was travelling was damaged. Black flags were also waved at him at the agricultural produce market committee where he had stopped to meet flood victims. (Source: Randeep S Surjewala via Twitter @rssurjewala)

Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Neeraj Badgujar confirmed to The Indian Express that a stone was thrown at the car in which Rahul was on his way to the helipad after meeting flood victims at Dhanera. (Source: Randeep S Surjewala via Twitter @rssurjewala)

"With 218 deaths in Gujarat, 61 in Bansakanta alone, PM only does an aerial visit while CM takes 5days to visit. BJP only attacks opposition, " Surjewala tweeted (Source: Randeep S Surjewala via Twitter @rssurjewala)

